 State Fund explains reason for disappearance of pension capital data on MyGov | 1news.az
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State Fund explains reason for disappearance of pension capital data on MyGov

1news Staff15:45 - Today
State Fund explains reason for disappearance of pension capital data on MyGov

In Azerbaijan, citizens are complaining about the disappearance of pension capital data and information from previous years on the MyGov portal.

As Oxu.Az reports, posts have appeared on social media in which users state that data from previous years has vanished from their accounts, as well as that their pension capital has decreased or disappeared from the system entirely.

On this matter, the press secretary of the State Social Protection Fund, Rashad Mehdili, told Oxu.Az that several people had expressed concern on social media about changes in their pension capital.

"This is a temporary change, and there are no grounds for concern. At present, the electronic system is processing the reports on social insurance contributions for the third quarter of this year submitted by employers.

During this process, temporary changes may be observed in the data reflected in citizens' pension capital.

The processing is expected to be completed by 5:00 p.m. on October 11.

Upon completion of the technical process, the information in personal accounts will be updated and displayed on the basis of the clarified reports," he noted.

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