Two passenger buses collide in Baku - VIDEO

A road traffic accident has occurred in Baku's Nizami district.

As 1news.az reports, the incident was recorded in front of the "8th kilometer" market.

According to the information, the driver of a bus traveling on route No. 103 lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the vehicle collided with a bus on route No. 70 traveling in the same direction.

It is currently being clarified whether anyone was injured as a result of the collision.

An investigation is being conducted into the accident.