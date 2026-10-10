Trump again expresses displeasure at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again expressed displeasure at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, listing his achievements in settling international conflicts.

As 1news.az reports, the American leader wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

According to Trump, he has settled eight wars and is close to ending or settling two more. He also stated that he secured the return of all Israeli hostages, including the last 28 — both living and deceased — as well as the release and return home of hundreds of hostages from various countries around the world.

In addition, the U.S. president declared victory in the war in Venezuela and the capture of the "brutal dictator" who had been running the country. Trump also emphasized that he did not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

"And much more! And yet, despite all this, neither I nor the United States of America received the Nobel Peace Prize. How about that!" he wrote.

A day earlier, Trump had already criticized the decision not to award him the prize, calling it an "indelible stain" on Norway's reputation. He also stated that the Nobel Peace Prize had been discredited by the people who made that decision.

As a reminder, on October 9 the Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 was awarded to South African human rights advocate Navi Pillay, who previously held the posts of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and judge of the ICC Appeals Chamber.

Just a few hours later, the United States imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court.