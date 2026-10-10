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A demonstration against the government is taking place in Berlin

1news Staff17:15 - Today
A demonstration against the government is taking place in Berlin

A mass demonstration against the policies of Germany's federal government and in favor of a change of political course is taking place in central Berlin.

Activists gathered at the Brandenburg Gate and marched through the city's central streets toward Alexanderplatz, a TASS correspondent reports.

The protest movement Projekt M1llion organized the demonstration. According to local law enforcement agencies, the organizers announced the participation of about 10,000 people. Those gathered sharply criticize the course of the German ruling coalition. Among the demonstrators' key demands are the immediate resignation of the German government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, early elections to the Bundestag (the German parliament), a reform of the electoral system with the introduction of elements of direct democracy, as well as a radical tightening of migration legislation. They also advocate a peaceful settlement of conflicts, including in Ukraine.

Activists are holding German flags, as well as blue flags with a dove of peace. Many participants in the rally are in favor of establishing relations with Russia. Some came to the demonstration with Russian tricolors. Some of the activists are also demanding an end to aid for Ukraine, including arms supplies. On some placards one can see the inscription Frieden mit Russland ("Peace with Russia").

Numerous Berlin police officers are ensuring the safety of the demonstration's participants. Several central streets have been closed off, and public transportation routes have been changed. So far, no information about serious incidents or detentions has been reported.

Source: TASS

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