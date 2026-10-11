 Magnetic storm on Earth becomes the strongest in three months | 1news.az
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Magnetic storm on Earth becomes the strongest in three months

1news Staff09:20 - Today
Magnetic storm on Earth becomes the strongest in three months

The magnetic storm that began on Earth on the evening of October 10 has become the strongest since July.

As 1news.az reports with reference to TASS, this was announced by the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Space Research Institute (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics (ISTP) of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"The strongest magnetic storm in three months is taking place on Earth. The last time a magnetic storm of comparable strength was observed was on July 4, 2026," the statement said.

The cause of the geomagnetic disturbances was the arrival at Earth of clouds of solar plasma ejected into space during a powerful burst of solar activity at the beginning of the week, scientists note. Currently, the intensity of the magnetic storm corresponds to the G3 level.

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