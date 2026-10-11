Strike on airport in Saudi capital Riyadh: more than ten dead and hundreds injured - VIDEO

According to Saudi authorities, more than 10 people were killed and several hundred injured in yet another attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh; it occurred several days after Yemen's Houthis claimed strikes on the facility.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation stated that at least 12 people were killed and another 309 were wounded in Saturday's attack. It was specified that the airport's operations have been «temporarily suspended pending completion of the damage assessment and safety checks».

Among those killed are four Saudi citizens, two from Bangladesh, as well as one citizen each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

A diplomatic source told AFP that the missile strike on the airport was carried out by Yemen's Houthis, although they themselves did not claim the attack. This past Thursday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a series of strikes on the airport that killed three people and damaged an aircraft.

Some foreign embassies, even before the official confirmation from the authorities, urged their citizens to avoid visiting the airport and the areas adjacent to it. In particular, the U.S. Embassy did so.

An eyewitness who was at the airport waiting to board a flight said he heard an explosion, while another said he witnessed the strike, which caused panic among passengers.

«I was at gate 403 in the domestic flights terminal,» he told AFP. «I saw the strike hit gate 401 and saw the wounded right in front of me. Everyone started running».