Winner of the Khankendi ultramarathon thanks Azerbaijan

During our four days in Azerbaijan, we felt the warm attitude and hospitality of the local residents.

As reported by a Report correspondent on assignment in Khankendi, this was stated by the winner of the III International Khankendi Ultramarathon among women, Ukrainian athlete Elena Shevchenko.

She expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the competition.

"They organized a magnificent ultramarathon. I am happy that I was able to be the first woman to cross the finish line.

The competition left me with the most pleasant impressions. I thank the Azerbaijani people for their warm welcome and kindness," the athlete said.