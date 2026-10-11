Ashumova: freedom of religion and secular education should not be set against each other

Freedom of religious belief and the secular character of education should not be set against each other, Kamala Ashumova, a member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said in comments on school uniform rules.

She urged parents and schools to work together rather than take opposing sides, Azerbaijan Muallimi reported.

"Compliance with school uniform rules is important, and in applying these rules we call on parents and schools to cooperate, not to confront one another. Because children should be at the center of adults' shared care and responsibility, not of their disagreements," Ashumova said.

Ashumova is also executive director of the "Umidli Galajak" Social Initiatives Public Union and head of the Azerbaijan Child Hotline service.

A school uniform is one of the common rules applied in many countries to organize the educational environment, she said. Its purpose is to maintain discipline, prevent social differences among pupils from being highlighted and strengthen a sense of equality and belonging to the group.

"In Azerbaijan, requirements for school uniforms are regulated by the relevant normative documents and are aimed at ensuring a single approach for all pupils. From this point of view, it is wrong to link the issue only to the hijab or to any religious clothing. What is at stake are the dress and appearance rules established in the school environment as a whole," she said.

School is not only a place where knowledge is given but also a social institution where children are socialized and learn responsibility, discipline, mutual respect and the culture of living together, Ashumova said.

"Misunderstandings over dress rules should not lead to a child being left out of education, avoiding school or experiencing psychological distress. It must be explained to parents that the school uniform is not meant to restrict children's individuality but to ensure their participation in a single, safe and orderly educational environment," she said.

Turning the uniform into a subject of religious and ideological confrontation, and especially placing children at the center of such disputes, is the wrong approach, she said.

"Azerbaijan is a secular state, and both freedom of religious belief and the principle of the secular nature of education are protected by law in our country. These principles should not be set against each other. Establishing single dress rules in schools is a matter of organizing the educational environment, and its essence must be properly explained to parents," Ashumova said.

Every child's family and religious and cultural background may differ, and those differences must under no circumstances lead to a child being stigmatized or isolated at school or subjected to bullying by peers, she added.

Disagreements among adults can in some cases damage children's emotional state, self-confidence and attitude toward school, she said.

"We know this well as the Azerbaijan Child Hotline service and as an organization working directly with children. Children should become neither participants in religious and ideological disputes nor a means of defending the positions of adults. I believe that instead of creating artificial confrontation around the school uniform, three main points should be explained to society: these rules apply to all pupils, they are based on the secular character of education, and they serve to create an equal and safe educational environment for children," she said.

Proper communication should be built between school management, teachers and parents, and the purpose and legal basis of dress rules should be clearly explained, Ashumova said. Parents should respect the rules set by the school, explain them correctly to their children and cooperate with the school, while schools should answer parents' questions and resolve possible misunderstandings sensitively.

She advised parents not to turn disputes over the uniform into conflicts in front of their children.

"Such situations can create a negative attitude toward school, anxiety, fear and emotional tension in children. No child should fall behind in education because of a misunderstanding between a parent and a school, or feel guilty or different from other children. If any dissatisfaction arises, parents should first of all give preference to constructive dialogue with school management, teachers and the relevant educational institutions," she said.

Among the main areas of work of the Azerbaijan Child Hotline service are protecting children's rights, supporting the removal of psychological and social difficulties they face, and referring families and children to the relevant services, Ashumova said.

"The main issue for us is not to create a dispute about what a child wears to school, but that the child comes to school every day safely, comfortably and confidently, receives a quality education and feels like an equal member of the school community. The child's right to education, psychological well-being and safety must be placed above all discussions," she said.