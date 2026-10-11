 Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible

1news Lab15:14 - Today
Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible

Schools must offer pupils an equal educational environment regardless of their clothing or financial means, and a single school uniform can make social differences among children less visible, academic Nizami Jafarov said.

Jafarov, director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, spoke about the upbringing and education of girls, a subject discussed in society for many years, Azarbaycan Muallimi reported.

Approaching the topic requires taking into account the principles of secular education and respect for the different views held in society, he said.

Families have different financial means, but equal opportunity for children within the school environment must remain one of the basic principles, Jafarov said. Pupils should be distinguished by their attitude to lessons, their knowledge and their skills, not by clothing or money, he said.

Jafarov also addressed early marriage, calling it a sensitive issue that affects the lives and futures of girls in particular. He described it as a great tragedy and said such cases must be prevented.

Girls should mature and gain the ability to live independently and support themselves before starting a family, he said.

"People must reach a certain age of maturity. People must reach the point where they are able to live and provide for themselves, and only after that can there be marriage," Jafarov said.

Share:
352

In focus

Society

Up to 25 degrees of warmth expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Society

Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum calls on society not to give in to provocations by external forces

Society

Rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Society

Honored journalist Mahabbat Mirzayeva dies in Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan honors the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War

Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum calls on society not to give in to provocations by external forces

Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

The Czech Republic withdraws from Eurovision 2027

"Yango Group" at CAMCA Forum in Baku: Global Technologies Must Reflect the Specifics of Every Market

CIS countries to join forces in the fight against cybercrime

Novel by writer accused of using AI tops sales

Latest news

Zelensky refused to comply with Trump's demand - VIDEO

Today, 16:50

Honored journalist Mahabbat Mirzayeva dies in Nakhchivan

Today, 16:30

Potap and Nastya Kamenskih have begun earning money from artists who left Russia

Today, 16:10

Azerbaijan honors the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War

Today, 15:56

Heydarli: Information war against Azerbaijan is waged in Azerbaijani

Today, 15:47

Mammad Aghayev elected secretary general of Turkic World Insurance Union

Today, 15:40

How did Zelensky's circle react to Trump's words about a new president for Ukraine? - VIDEO

Today, 15:37

Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum calls on society not to give in to provocations by external forces

Today, 15:15

Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible

Today, 15:14

Azerbaijan and Belarus sign memorandum on cooperation in swimming

Today, 14:45

Pakistan declares a state of emergency amid protests by Imran Khan's supporters

Today, 14:25

Gunfire from an assault rifle opened in Yerevan: there are wounded

Today, 14:20

Eleven people killed in bus-truck collision in Turkey - PHOTO

Today, 14:00

Ashumova: freedom of religion and secular education should not be set against each other

Today, 13:40

Muradova: school uniform is a legal issue, not a dispute over morality

Today, 13:37

Rain expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Today, 13:20

Winner of the Khankendi ultramarathon will run it again next year

Today, 13:05

Winner of the Khankendi ultramarathon thanks Azerbaijan

Today, 13:00

Musk comments on Trump's statement about the need to change the leader in Ukraine

Today, 12:55

In Shamkir, an 18-year-old youth stabbed his twin brother

Today, 12:34
All news