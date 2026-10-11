Jafarov: school uniforms can make social differences less visible

Schools must offer pupils an equal educational environment regardless of their clothing or financial means, and a single school uniform can make social differences among children less visible, academic Nizami Jafarov said.

Jafarov, director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, spoke about the upbringing and education of girls, a subject discussed in society for many years, Azarbaycan Muallimi reported.

Approaching the topic requires taking into account the principles of secular education and respect for the different views held in society, he said.

Families have different financial means, but equal opportunity for children within the school environment must remain one of the basic principles, Jafarov said. Pupils should be distinguished by their attitude to lessons, their knowledge and their skills, not by clothing or money, he said.

Jafarov also addressed early marriage, calling it a sensitive issue that affects the lives and futures of girls in particular. He described it as a great tragedy and said such cases must be prevented.

Girls should mature and gain the ability to live independently and support themselves before starting a family, he said.

"People must reach a certain age of maturity. People must reach the point where they are able to live and provide for themselves, and only after that can there be marriage," Jafarov said.