 Azerbaijan honors the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan honors the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War

1news Staff15:56 - Today
Azerbaijan honors the memory of martyrs of the Patriotic War

Commemorative events dedicated to martyrs Zaur Jafarov, Ilgar Huseynli, and Huseyn Tagiyev, who gave their lives for the Motherland, were held in Azerbaijan.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the events took place at the Azi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center, as well as at the Military Memorial Cemetery. They were attended by employees of the Ministry of Defense, representatives of the public, members of the martyrs' families, their relatives, and comrades-in-arms.

At the beginning of the events, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and of the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. Then the State Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

Those who spoke at the ceremonies talked about the heroism and courage displayed by the martyrs in battle, as well as about their life paths.

Family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown, as well as for preserving the memory of the martyrs.

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