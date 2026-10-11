Romania demands resignation of weather service leadership over luxury purchases

Romania's Minister of Environment, Water and Forests Diana Buzoianu has demanded the resignation of the leadership of the National Meteorological Administration (NMA) after the discovery of luxury item purchases made at the state's expense.

As 1news.az reports citing Radio Romania, the minister announced this in a video message published on Facebook.

According to Buzoianu, the inspection revealed numerous purchases paid for with the weather service's corporate bank cards. Among them were expensive underwear, dresses, bags, pajamas, cosmetics, perfume, high-heeled shoes, and luxury brand clothing.

"Purchases were discovered of underwear, dresses, bags, pajamas, cosmetics, scented candles, high-heeled shoes, and decorative flower pots costing thousands of lei each," the minister stated.

According to her data, hundreds of thousands of lei have been spent on such acquisitions over the past two years. In 2025 alone, 120,000 lei (more than 22,000 euros) was spent on perfume, and 85,000 lei (about 16,000 euros) on clothing.

Buzoianu clarified that the inspection was initiated after the ministry received several complaints. Its results will be sent to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"I publicly demand the resignation of the NMA leadership, which allowed such mockery of public funds," the minister emphasized.

She also demanded the return of the improperly spent funds and that those responsible be held accountable.