The APA news agency has published an analytical article on the ideological attacks and threats directed against Azerbaijan. We present that article.

Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty has opened a new stage in the country's development. An independent foreign policy, economic capacity and public solidarity have strengthened Azerbaijan's regional position and widened its opportunities to take part in international processes. In a world where wars and confrontations are on the rise, the preservation of stability in the country is one of the important results of this policy.

The particular emphasis President Ilham Aliyev placed on ideological security in his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party shows that the durability of stability is not measured by military strength and the protection of borders alone. Safeguarding the information space and public unity is also among the main pillars of an independent policy.

Influences that recognize no borders

Stressing that ideological threats are aimed at the inside of society, the head of state said: "Ideological security is just as important as physical security. Because ideological subversion is directed into the country. We are protecting our borders, and that too is one of our tasks. We have secured the protection and defense of our state borders by using modern technologies."

This approach expresses the changing nature of security. Public opinion can be steered, trust weakened and confrontation created without crossing a physical border. Digital platforms speed up the spread of such influences.

The president drew separate attention to this feature: "But ideological risks recognize no borders, especially in today's world, in the world of the internet, the world of cyberattacks, the world of artificial intelligence. That is why we must protect ourselves from ideological subversion."

The ability to check information and to separate fact from propaganda matters especially at the stage when the worldview of children and young people is taking shape. Strengthening public solidarity against foreign influences protects the domestic pillars of Azerbaijan's independent policy.

Political influence through moral values

The use of people's moral values and faith for political purposes is among the sensitive areas of ideological security. The spread of superstition, the weakening of trust in secular education and the promotion of closed dogmas can limit society's opportunities for development.

Ilham Aliyev put his position on Azerbaijani-language resources abroad this way: "Why is a resource in the Azerbaijani language created in some country? To help us? No, to carry out subversion against us. To confuse our people. To poison the minds of young people. That is it. When you see that a resource in the Azerbaijani language has appeared somewhere, know that this is the purpose."

In countering such influences, examining specific claims and methods of manipulation matters. When discussions around the school environment and dress rules turn into emotional confrontation, the legal and pedagogical substance of the issues can be pushed into the background. Clear explanation and fact-based communication serve to reduce this risk.

The president also set out the political target of ideological subversion: "You do not have to go far to find those facts; right next to us, subversion against us in the Azerbaijani language is poured out day and night. Or in Western countries, where Azerbaijani-language resources have also been created. Why? To shake this unity, to subordinate Azerbaijan to themselves, to turn us away from our path of independence and then to control us. That is the purpose."

In this position, ideological security is tied directly to political independence. A weakening of public unity can widen the scope for foreign interference. For that reason, answering citizens' questions and ensuring their access to reliable information carries great importance.

Education and patriotism

The head of state pointed to the main ways of protection against ideological influences: "How? First of all, education, of course. The more educated, knowledgeable and literate our people are, the less they will fall for these lies, these rumors, these ideological provocations filled with poison. Second, patriotism. I am sure that all of us, every patriotic Azerbaijani, every citizen of Azerbaijan, is proud of his state."

This approach brings to the fore the development of media literacy, critical thinking and a sense of statehood. Cooperation among schools, families and public institutions can strengthen the protection of young people from manipulative content.

The president also stressed the role of the Victory and of national will: "That is why we are proud of our Victory, proud of our courage, proud of our will, proud of our people, proud of our state. And that too is a serious barrier against ideological subversion. Of course, our ideological space must be free of alien elements and alien influences."

The need for modern public outreach

Ilham Aliyev considered it important to renew the methods of ideological work: "That is why the time has come to organize ideological work properly, to give up templates, to give up events of a formal nature. New, modern ideological work must be carried out."

This call demands communication that answers real questions and is built in the language of the audience. Public outreach must rest on verifiable facts and explain the substance and the results of the work done in the country.

The head of state put that task this way: "We need the truth to reach every citizen - today, at a time of highly diversified information sources, including in the Azerbaijani language." He gave separate emphasis to the party's responsibility in this work: "That is why this is a field as important as physical security, and who should be at the center of this work? Of course, the members of the New Azerbaijan Party."

Education, fact-based public communication and national solidarity are the main pillars of ideological security. Strengthening these pillars serves the durability of Azerbaijan's model of secular statehood and of its independent path of development.