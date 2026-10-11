Zelensky ready for elections if Russia halts fire for 60 days

Ukraine is ready to hold a presidential election if Russia agrees to 60 days of a complete ceasefire, Zelensky said on the American television channel ABC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country could hold an election for head of state if Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

He said this on Sunday, October 11, on the program This Week on the American television channel ABC.

"Please tell Putin: give us two months, 60 days of a complete ceasefire. 60 days, and we will organize elections," Zelensky said in a conversation with the program's host, Jonathan Karl. He also added that, "with all due respect to President Trump," it is the citizens of Ukraine who "should choose one or another leader."