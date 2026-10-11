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Man detained in Poland for death threats against prime minister and defense minister

1news Staff20:20 - 11 / 10 / 2026
Man detained in Poland for death threats against prime minister and defense minister

A man suspected of making death threats against Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the head of the Ministry of National Defense, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, has been detained in Poland.

As 1news.az reports, Tusk announced this on the social network X.

"The man who threatened to carry out an assassination attempt has been detained," the prime minister wrote.

According to Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the minister-coordinator of the Polish special services, the threats against the politicians were received on October 11 at around 07:00 local time (09:00 Baku time).

As the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza reports, citing a source in the special services, the threatening message was sent electronically. It contained information about the places of residence of Tusk and Kosiniak-Kamysz, as well as about their immediate plans.

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