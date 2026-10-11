 For the attention of citizens: some areas will be without electricity | 1news.az
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For the attention of citizens: some areas will be without electricity

1news Staff21:00 - 11 / 10 / 2026
For the attention of citizens: some areas will be without electricity

On Monday, October 12, a number of villages in the Julfa district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be without electricity.

As 1news.az reports with reference to the Nakhchivan Regional Power Supply and Sales Department of Azerishiq OJSC, repair work will be carried out on the 10 kV overhead power transmission lines No. 3, 4 and 5 running from the 35/10 kV Abragunus substation.

In this connection, from 12:00 to 15:00 the electricity supply will be suspended in the villages of Saltag, Goydere, Gal, Shurut, Khoshkeshin, Alinja, Khanagah, Gazanchi, Milakh, Teyvaz, Arafsa, Leketag and Boyahmed.

After the completion of the planned measures, subscribers in these areas will be provided with higher-quality and more stable electricity.

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