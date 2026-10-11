 Iran responds to U.S. conditions | 1news.az
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Iran responds to U.S. conditions

1news Staff21:25 - 11 / 10 / 2026
Iran responds to U.S. conditions

The Americans sent us a response in which they accepted some of our conditions, but uncertainty remains on a number of issues.

Thus, now it is not we who must respond to the Americans, but they to us. We consider their response unsatisfactory.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei.

According to him, in order to move on to the next stage, the United States must eliminate the existing disagreements and clarify the remaining issues.

"It is necessary to understand whether they will be able to bring clarity to these issues so that we can move on to the next stages," Rezaei emphasized.

The council secretary noted that over the past two months Washington has repeatedly approached Tehran through intermediaries with proposals to resume diplomatic contacts.

"Over the past two months, the Americans have sent us proposals through three channels — via Pakistan, Qatar and even Iraq. They asked us to convey our proposals. We put forward seven conditions to the United States and stated that until they are fulfilled, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to them and there will be no negotiations," he said.

Rezaei also said that Iran has changed its approach to diplomatic contacts with the United States and does not intend to return to the previous format of negotiations.

"Our diplomacy has changed, and we will not return to the previous model. We held three rounds of negotiations, and each time the Americans interrupted them and struck Iran," the Iranian official added.

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