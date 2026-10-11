Zelensky: Rising energy prices are not linked to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that American leader Donald Trump is putting pressure on Kyiv because he cannot find a way to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As 1news.az reports, Zelensky said this in an interview with ABC News.

"They cannot find the key to how to stop Putin. (...) It is much easier to talk about diesel fuel prices and link this to Ukraine," he said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the rise in global prices for oil and petroleum products is primarily linked to the conflict in the Middle East and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

Zelensky emphasized that the reasons for the increase in energy prices are obvious to the whole world, and rejected attempts to link this situation to Ukraine's actions.