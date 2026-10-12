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Ship traffic suspended in the Bosphorus Strait

1news Staff09:15 - Today
Ship traffic suspended in the Bosphorus Strait

Ship traffic in the Bosphorus Strait was suspended in both directions after an engine failure on a tanker traveling from Bulgaria to Italy.

This was reported by the Turkish agency DHA.

The incident occurred at around 7:10 p.m. local time. The 107-meter Maltese-flagged chemical vessel IVYAN lost propulsion and began drifting in the area of Kanlıca. As a result, the tanker came to a stop just a few meters from the shore.

Coast guard boats and several tugs were sent to the scene to carry out a rescue operation.

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