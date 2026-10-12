 Iran's foreign minister urges Riyadh to seek a political solution to the conflict with the Houthis | 1news.az
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Iran's foreign minister urges Riyadh to seek a political solution to the conflict with the Houthis

1news Staff09:50 - Today
Iran's foreign minister urges Riyadh to seek a political solution to the conflict with the Houthis

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the conflict with the Houthis.

"The parties discussed the latest escalation in the Middle East and efforts to reduce growing tensions," the Saudi state news agency said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Iranian television channel Press TV reports that during the conversation Araghchi warned his counterpart that an emphasis on military action in Yemen would only aggravate the situation in the region.

"An emphasis on military action and disregard for a political solution will only aggravate the current situation," the media outlet quoted Araghchi as saying.

It is noted that the Iranian foreign minister confirmed the Islamic Republic's readiness to provide any necessary assistance to launch negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis and to "seek a political solution."

On Saturday, King Khalid Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, came under fire from the Houthis. The attack killed 12 people, among them Saudi nationals as well as citizens of Bangladesh, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Sudan, and the United States, and more than 300 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

On Sunday, the airport in Riyadh was struck again. One person was reported killed and 11 injured.

Saudi Arabia is taking part in the fighting in Yemen against the Houthis on the side of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

Source: Interfax

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