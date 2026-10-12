 One person killed, more than ten wounded after new attack on airport in Riyadh | 1news.az
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One person killed, more than ten wounded after new attack on airport in Riyadh

1news Staff10:10 - Today
One person killed, more than ten wounded after new attack on airport in Riyadh

One person was killed and 11 were injured as a result of Sunday's attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Middle Eastern media report, citing Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority.

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, Saudi authorities have established that the deceased is a Pakistani national.

No information has been provided on the condition of the 11 injured.

The strike hit two passenger terminals, where a fire broke out. "The attack resulted in material damage, which is currently being assessed," the authority said.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that one of the terminals of King Khalid Airport had come under an air attack. Saudi Arabia is seeing flight cancellations and delays following Saturday's attack on this airport.

According to data from the Flightradar24 website, 156 flights have been canceled and 347 delayed in Jeddah, while the airport in Dammam has not received or dispatched flights over the past few hours.

Riyadh's international airport itself remains closed for another day.

"According to a notice to airmen, the closure of Riyadh airport has been extended for another 24 hours, until 21:00 UTC on Monday," the service said in a message on the social network X.

According to the latest data provided by the authorities, 12 people were killed and 309 injured as a result of Saturday's attack on the Riyadh airport.

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