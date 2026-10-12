U.S. expands restrictions for its diplomats in Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has introduced new restrictions for American diplomats working in Saudi Arabia amid escalation by the Shiite movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis).

This was stated on the website of the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh.

American government employees must now obtain special permission to use the airports in the cities of Dammam and Jeddah. Earlier, the State Department had introduced similar restrictions on the use of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The agency also recommended that American citizens avoid using air transportation and travel by car or train.

On October 11, one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of an attack on the airport in Riyadh. On October 10, at least 12 people were killed and more than 300 were injured as a result of strikes on the same airport.

Source: TASS