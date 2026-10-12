Iran's interior minister arrives in Azerbaijan on a visit

Today, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni departed for Baku at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Vilayat Eyvazov.

According to reports, meetings with Azerbaijan's interior minister and other officials are planned as part of the visit.

The Iranian minister is accompanied on the trip by the head of the Crisis Management Organization Hossein Sajedinia, the head of Ardabil province Masoud Emami Yeganeh, the governor of Gilan Khakshenas, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's parliament Rezazadeh, as well as advisers to the minister and other officials of the Interior Ministry.

Source: IRNA