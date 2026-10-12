An exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan's mine problem has opened in Slovenia - PHOTO

The public association "Gilavar Photo Club" has continued in the city of Ljubljana (Slovenia) the international campaign launched with the goal of declaring "a world without mines" the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

As AZERTAC reports, the exhibition opened on Congress Square in partnership with the Azerbaijani-Turkish Cultural Association operating in Slovenia. Photographs were presented reflecting the life stories of Azerbaijanis who suffered from the mine war unleashed by Armenia, as well as the severe consequences of mine explosions.

It was noted that during the occupation period Armenia subjected the territories of Azerbaijan to massive mining. On October 8, another mine explosion occurred in the village of Dag Mashanly in the Jabrayil district, as a result of which 2 civilians were injured. Thus, the number of mine victims reached 443 instead of 441. This figure is reflected on the exhibition's information stand.

"Gilavar Photo Club" is the winner of the 2026 grant competition "Initiatives on the Problem of Mines and Unexploded Ordnance," announced jointly by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund in partnership with the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.