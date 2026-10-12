EU approves 22nd package of sanctions against Russia

The EU has approved its 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions, blacklisting about 1,600 companies and individuals linked to the defense sector.

This was announced by the head of the EU diplomatic service, Kaja Kallas.

"EU foreign ministers have just approved the blacklisting of about 1,600 companies and individuals linked to Russia's military-industrial complex," Kallas wrote on X.

The sanctions will take effect after the full list is published in the EU's Official Journal.