Seventeen people injured in bus crash in Turkey

Seventeen people were injured as a result of a crash involving an intercity passenger bus on the Antalya–Isparta highway.

This was reported by the office of the governor of Antalya province.

According to preliminary data, there were 23 passengers on the bus, 17 of whom sustained injuries. The condition of one of the victims is assessed as serious. All the injured have been taken to hospitals.

As the TRT television channel reports, the bus was traveling from Tekirdağ province to Alanya. Preliminarily, the driver lost control on the wet road, after which the vehicle overturned onto its side.