Plane crashes in Pakistan: there are fatalities

Two Pakistan Army Aviation pilots were killed on Monday in the crash of a training aircraft in the Quetta area.

The cause of the crash was a technical malfunction.

This was reported by the press service of Pakistan's armed forces (ISPR), Dawn reports.

According to the agency, the Mushshak aircraft crashed in the Nawan Killi area. On board were instructor Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun and trainee pilot Captain Abdul Samad. Both officers were killed.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased.