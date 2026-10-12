Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Spain - PHOTO
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and the government of Spain on the National Day.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post by Azerbaijan's foreign policy agency on the social network X.
"We warmly congratulate the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion of the National Day!
Happy National Day!" the message says.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion of Spain’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇪🇸 @SpainMFA https://t.co/AsyJJXQx0p — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 12, 2026
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