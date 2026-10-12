 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Spain - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Spain - PHOTO

1news Staff15:20 - Today
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulated Spain - PHOTO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and the government of Spain on the National Day.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post by Azerbaijan's foreign policy agency on the social network X.

"We warmly congratulate the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain on the occasion of the National Day!

Happy National Day!" the message says.

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