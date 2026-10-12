Protocol on amendments to the agreement on government communications between Azerbaijan and Ukraine approved

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Cooperation in the Field of Government Communications.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

This intergovernmental protocol was signed on December 16, 2025, in Kyiv and on April 23, 2026, in Baku.