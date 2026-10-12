 Pashinyan: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has already been established de facto and de jure | 1news.az
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Pashinyan: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has already been established de facto and de jure

1news Staff15:45 - Today
Pashinyan: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has already been established de facto and de jure

Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has to a certain extent already been established both de facto and de jure, despite the fact that a peace treaty has not yet been signed.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in an interview with RFI.

According to him, the peace agreement between the two countries has already been initialed. Pashinyan also recalled that on August 8, 2025, a joint declaration on peace was adopted in Washington.

The head of the Armenian government noted that in 2024 Baku and Yerevan signed the first bilateral legally binding document concerning the delimitation of the state border. It was subsequently ratified by both countries.

"In response to your question, I want to emphasize that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has to a certain extent already been established in practice. De jure, peace has also been established," Pashinyan said.

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