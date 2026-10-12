Strong winds expected in Azerbaijan

On October 13, strong winds are expected in Baku, on the Absheron Peninsula, and in a number of regions of Azerbaijan.

The National Hydrometeorological Service has declared a yellow level of weather danger in connection with the expected windy weather conditions.

According to the warning, in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in Salyan, Gobustan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Khachmaz, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Khizi, and Gusar, a southeasterly wind with a speed of 13.9-20.7 m/s is expected.