The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine and the supply of American weapons to Kyiv through European purchases.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by CNN citing two European officials.

According to the television channel, this will happen if Kyiv does not stop striking Russian energy facilities. It is noted that the State Department and the Pentagon have sent a corresponding warning to Ukrainian and European officials.

On October 10, Trump stated that Ukraine needs a new leader. According to the head of the United States, the country's current president could have concluded many deals, but for some reason is not doing so. In addition, the head of the White House lamented that the president of Ukraine is ignoring Washington's demands to stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, which creates a "huge problem" for the whole world and American farmers.

Zelensky expressed readiness to hold elections in Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day truce.