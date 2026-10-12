 Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation | 1news.az
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Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

1news Staff18:25 - Today
Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

On the initiative of the Social Services Agency, another 30 children have arrived from Ukraine in Azerbaijan as part of a rehabilitation program.

As 1news.az reports, the children will be provided with medical as well as social and psychological support under the program, which will last 10 days at the Agency's Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center.

In particular, individual psychological consultations, group therapies, and yoga and dance therapy sessions will be organized during the program. Along with this, the children will benefit from therapeutic massage, a therapeutic pool and baths, art therapy and more.

Excursions to the sights of Gabala, as well as Sheki and Shamakhi, are also planned.

It should be noted that over the past period the agency has provided social and psychological rehabilitation services to more than 500 children and young people from Ukraine.

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