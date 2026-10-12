 U.S. Secret Service reports a 40% increase in threats against Trump | 1news.az
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U.S. Secret Service reports a 40% increase in threats against Trump

1news Staff20:05 - Today
U.S. Secret Service reports a 40% increase in threats against Trump

The U.S. Secret Service is sounding the alarm: the number of threats against Donald Trump and his security detail has grown by more than 40% over the past year.

As 1news.az reports, the agency's director Sean Curran and his deputy Matt Quinn spoke about this in an interview with the program "60 Minutes" on CBS.

"We have never seen anything like this," Curran admitted, noting that the increase in threats has been record-breaking.

Asked whether the surge was linked to the figure of Trump himself, the specialist answered evasively: the service is outside politics and protects those it is obliged to protect. Quinn added that the key factor is mental health problems and social networks, which change people.

Both declined to specify where the threats come from more often — from the right or from the left. Curran, who headed Trump's security detail during the first assassination attempt in 2024, emphasized the importance of preparation. Separately, the story of the replacement of Air Force One in August came up: the service did not confirm, but also did not rule out, the use of a decoy plane.

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