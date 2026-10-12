AAYDA chairman heads Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation

Vusal Nasirli, chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA), has been elected president of the country's Professional Boxing Federation.

As 1news.az reports citing AAYDA, the federation's vice presidents are the agency's deputy chairman Tural Mailov and honored coach, well-known boxing specialist Ilkin Agayev.

"The new leadership intends to restore the work of the federation, whose activities have been limited in recent years, to give new impetus to the development of professional boxing in Azerbaijan and to strengthen the country's position on the international stage," the agency's statement said.