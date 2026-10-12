Azad Mirzajanzade. My silver ball

"Memories are the only paradise from which we cannot be driven out." Bahram Bagirzade

"In our days, titles outpace knowledge." Azad Mirzajanzade

"I am an average man. Everything I manage to accomplish, I accomplish through labor. I work in my native Moscow, in my native Ufa, in my native Baku. Some believe that social life is governed by Quetelet's law – the law of the conservation of the average man. Such a man simply wants to work honestly, content with a minimum of comforts and material goods. If such a law really exists, it works for stability and steadiness in society."

These are the words of the Azerbaijani oilman Azad Mirzajanzade, a man who left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani science. We, his students, want to fulfill our duty and remember our Teacher. Memory is sacred, and we have no right to forget our past… despite any "life circumstances" whatsoever.

We asked our friend and fellow oilman, SOCAR employee Mamedov Huseyn Vasif oglu, to help us in this good and necessary undertaking. We offer our readers some fragments of the conversation with our oilman friend.

– At one time, the film "Brother" was popular. We students loved that film very much. One day I came to the institute dressed like the main character of this film. Running into Azad muallim in the hallway, I heard the words: "Brother. Brother. Brother." In his characteristic manner, the Teacher was making it clear that he, too, had seen that film. His thirst for knowledge, his taste for everything new, were inexhaustible.

– In one of his interviews, Azad Khalilovich asserts the following: "At the age of 14, I gave myself my word that I would try to study symphonic music properly. And in the end, I came to understand it quite well. So this, too, came to me not from God – but from labor." What is your attitude toward this conclusion?

– The question of faith is always complicated and contradictory. Besides, it is everyone's personal matter. I can speak about what I heard personally. Azad muallim said that weak people seek salvation in religion. What he meant by that, he knows better.

– His closest assistant, the late Hajan Hajiyev, recalled that at the beginning of the academic year Azad muallim would "feel out" the audience, select the most capable students, and give them special attention. Isn't there a certain "inattentiveness" toward the other students here?

– Possibly. But that was Azad Mirzajanzade's style.

– How would you characterize his attitude toward people?

– In different ways. But it seems to me that he considered strong people to be rivals.

– If we reason historically, with whom could Azad Mirzajanzade be compared?

– With Newton. In my view, in his heart Azad muallim compared himself precisely with this man.

– What can you say about the relationship between Midhat Abasov and Azad Mirzajanzade?

– I would not call that relationship a good one. As far as I know, there were certain frictions between them. If you were to ask about a possible tandem of these two scientists, I would answer in the negative. Apart from the scientific and administrative intrigues that took place, there was also a certain difference in character. As for the claim that the Soviet nomenklatura tried to prevent the union of two major scientists, I know nothing about that. Perhaps it is simply a version.

– Can our Teacher be called a romantic of national scientific thought?

– Undoubtedly. This is a man with a deep inner world, this is a current going against the current. In his attitude toward this world, childlikeness prevails.

– During lectures, Azad muallim made frequent transitions from topic to topic, which made it difficult to absorb the educational material. A question of methodology, so to speak.

– Perhaps he did not always manage to cope with the flow of thoughts.

– How did he treat his students?

– Here one clarification is necessary: the early Azad Mirzajanzade differed significantly from the man we observed in the last years of his life. And here it is not only a matter of age. To remain yourself until the end of your life is very difficult; only the chosen ones manage it. His attitude toward his students was just as complex as Azad Khalilovich himself. Excessive trustfulness in his youth, inflated expectations, and much more – all of this left its own, in places multicolored, imprint on these very relations.

– What can you tell us about the personal life of this unusual man? For example, we have heard that his sister Irada khanum did not marry because of his difficult character.

– As far as I know, Irada khanum was more interested in science than in arranging her personal life. There are known cases when it was precisely the sister who tried to find him a bride. The atmosphere in the family was calm. He spoke many times in his talks about his attitude toward his mother.

– "Remember: a well is the most capricious woman in the world. One must approach her in white gloves, carefully." These words belong to Azad Mirzajanzade. What do you think about this?

– I understand. You want to say that subconsciously a thought about personal experience slips through here. Anything is possible. I would define his attitude toward women as national-Asian, but not European. Some of his phrases give me grounds to think so. It would also be appropriate to recall Arthur Schopenhauer. I do not think their opinions on this question differ greatly. As for his attitude toward wells, it is universally known.

– Did he not tell you why he left the position of chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission?

– This was preceded by the liquidation of the State Committee for Science and Technology. Most likely, it was more of a political decision. On the other hand, he himself was not eager to remain in that post. "I myself want to leave. I am sad here. I feel that I am beginning to fade. The most terrible thing is when a person fades," he said in one of his talks.

– There is an opinion that his "absence" opens the way to academic titles and positions for many mediocrities. Do you agree with this?

– Azerbaijani science will never again have such a chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission.

– Please try to express your attitude toward Azad Mirzajanzade in one word.

– The Sun. But if we speak more expansively, I would call him the Danko of our science.

– Can it be asserted that he objectively assessed the successes of other people?

– Recalling Lotfi Zadeh, he said that there are two "zades" in Azerbaijan.

– In your memory, did Azad Mirzajanzade remain a complex or a difficult man?

– I think he was a man of moods.

Baku, October, 2026,

Students of Azad Mirzajanzade.