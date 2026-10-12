The U.S., the U.K. and 27 other countries issue statement against Iran

The foreign ministers of 29 countries have accused Iran of sabotage, cyberattacks and other hybrid operations on their territories and in partner states.

As 1news.az reports citing the government of the United Kingdom, the heads of the agencies published a joint statement.

The signatories are representatives of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The ministers stated that they "recognize the United Kingdom's conclusions regarding Iran's involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford air base on September 27."

"Individuals carrying out hostile activity on behalf of Iran or any other state will be identified and held accountable. Iran should not doubt our unity and determination to protect sovereignty, strengthen international coordination and national resilience, ensure the safety of our citizens and bring those responsible to justice," the ministers emphasized.

At the end of September, in connection with an alleged plot near the Fairford air base, five people were detained on suspicion of committing terrorist offenses.