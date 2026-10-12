State Security Service detains those who deliberately set cars on fire in Masazir

Individuals who deliberately set cars on fire in the settlement of Masazir in the Absheron district on October 10 have been arrested.

As 1news.az reports, those who destroyed other people's property were detained by Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS).

They have been charged under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code. By a court decision, the accused have been placed under arrest as a preventive measure.

Preliminary investigative actions are currently being carried out in the case, and evidence is being collected.

It should be noted that as a result of the deliberate arson, the combustible parts of passenger cars of the Mercedes, Lada, and Hyundai brands burned. In addition, a Renault car sustained partial fire damage. The rear headlight of a Baic car also partially melted under the effect of the high temperature.