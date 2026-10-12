In Baku, the traffic scheme of 18 bus routes will change due to a Champions League match

On Tuesday, October 13, vehicle traffic will be restricted on Milli Hamrayliq Street in connection with the soccer match of Masazyr's Sabah at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

This was reported by Azerbaijan's Ground Transport Agency (AYNA).

Due to the introduced restriction, the traffic scheme of 18 regular bus routes will temporarily change: Nos. 24, 107, 118A, 118B, 131, 139, 148, 162, 163, 166, 173A, 173B, 197, 198, 204, 216, 217 and M8.

In the direction of the Sabunchu road junction, buses will travel along the auxiliary road of Milli Hamrayliq Street, Ziya Bunyadov Avenue and Heydar Aliyev Avenue. They will move toward the Koroglu Transport Exchange Center along Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

Let us note that tomorrow at the Baku Olympic Stadium Sabah will face the Czech club Slavia (Prague) as part of the general stage of the UEFA Champions League. The match starts at 20:45.