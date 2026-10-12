 Large-scale operation in Baku: more than 200 people detained - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Large-scale operation in Baku: more than 200 people detained - PHOTO

1news Staff23:05 - 12 / 10 / 2026
Large-scale operation in Baku: more than 200 people detained - PHOTO

It is reported that individuals attempting to disturb public order near the "28 May" metro station in Baku have been detained.

As Oxu.Az reports, the relevant footage has spread on social media.

It is noted that the incident occurred during an attempt to hold a protest against the decision to introduce a unified school uniform.

According to preliminary information, police officers on duty in the area prevented the disturbance of public order and detained a group of people. It is claimed that the number of detainees exceeded 200.

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