The head of the American administration, Donald Trump, is convinced that Russia and Ukraine will reach agreements on settling the conflict.

He stated this on Monday during a speech before supporters of the Republican Party in the state of Ohio ahead of the November elections to the U.S. Congress.

Discussing the course of the war against Iran, Trump expressed confidence that Tehran is seeking to conclude a deal with Washington. "And, to be honest about what concerns Russia and Ukraine, they also want to make a deal. They don't know how to do it," Trump asserted.

"But we will make sure that this deal is concluded," he added. At the same time, Trump acknowledged that he had mistakenly considered settling the Ukrainian conflict to be a simple task.