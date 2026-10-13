Sri Lanka's foreign minister to arrive in Azerbaijan to attend CICA summit

Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath will lead the country's delegation at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be held on October 15 in Baku.

As Report informs, this was announced by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"During the visit, the minister will hold bilateral talks with counterparts from member states, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, as well as with the leadership of the host country, Azerbaijan, and the CICA secretary general," the statement said.

The visit is intended to help deepen Sri Lanka's engagement with Asian countries and to develop economic partnerships with the fast-growing economies of Central Asia.