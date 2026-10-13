 Passenger train derails in Pakistan, leaving dead and injured | 1news.az
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Passenger train derails in Pakistan, leaving dead and injured

1news Staff09:55 - Today
Passenger train derails in Pakistan, leaving dead and injured

At least 5 people were killed and 30 injured when the Rehman Baba Express passenger train derailed in the city of Multan in Pakistan's Punjab province.

This was reported by the Geo TV channel.

According to its information, all 14 cars of the train traveling from Karachi to Peshawar derailed. The incident occurred at around 05:15 local time near the Sher Shah bridge. The injured were taken to a hospital in Multan. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The causes of the accident have not yet been officially determined. One of the passengers told reporters that shortly before the accident workers had been repairing the fastenings of one of the cars.

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