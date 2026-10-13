 Drones attacked two ships in the Black Sea: Azerbaijanis were on board one of them | 1news.az
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Drones attacked two ships in the Black Sea: Azerbaijanis were on board one of them

1news Staff10:15 - Today
Drones attacked two ships in the Black Sea: Azerbaijanis were on board one of them

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced a drone attack on two ships in the Black Sea.

One of them sank. Among the crew members of one of the ships were eight citizens of Azerbaijan.

As reported by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA), the Malta-flagged vessel Chelsea 3 was attacked by three aerial drones 18 nautical miles east of the city of Byala.

"Yet another attack on merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgaria's territorial waters is absolutely unacceptable," Radev said.

All 15 crew members of the Chelsea 3, including seven citizens of Ukraine and eight citizens of Azerbaijan, were rescued. Five of them sustained minor injuries.

According to the Bulgarian prime minister, the second ship was attacked 17 nautical miles east of the settlement of Krapets and sank. One crew member was rescued.

Bulgaria intends to seek international assistance to determine the origin of the drones. At the same time, Radev emphasized that at the moment Sofia has no convincing evidence allowing it to accuse any party of what happened.

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