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Selma Blair detained after disturbance aboard plane

1news Staff10:20 - Today
Selma Blair detained after disturbance aboard plane

American actress Selma Blair, known for the films "Cruel Intentions," "Hellboy," and "Legally Blonde," caused a disturbance aboard a Delta Airlines plane bound for New York and was detained by police.

According to TMZ, the actress tried to open the plane's door during the flight, after which she punched one flight attendant and bit another.

According to the outlet, crew members required medical assistance: one of them suffered a nose injury, the other bite wounds. In addition, Blair banged her head against a cabin partition.

New York aviation authorities confirmed that two flight attendants were injured, one of whom was hospitalized. After landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport, the actress was detained and taken to a hospital for a medical examination. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken up the investigation of the incident.

A representative for Blair explained her behavior by a sudden deterioration in her health: "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to such behavior. She received assistance immediately after landing, and her condition is currently assessed as stable."

It is not yet known whether the actress will face criminal charges.

This is not the first such incident involving Blair. In 2016, she was also removed from a flight on a stretcher after an emotional breakdown aboard a plane.

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