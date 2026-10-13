Pashinyan calls the signing and ratification of a peace treaty with Baku a key priority

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated the need to focus efforts in the near future on the signing and ratification of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

He said this during a video address published on his social media accounts, Armenian media report.

According to the head of the Armenian government, the conclusion of this agreement will be an important step toward securing the country's long-term future.

"As soon as this happens, we will be able to say that we have laid the foundation for the durability of Armenian statehood," Pashinyan emphasized.