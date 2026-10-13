Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accuses Russia of attacking vessels with Azerbaijani citizens

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused Russia of an attack on vessels in the Black Sea that injured citizens of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

"Russia's latest attack on commercial vessels near Bulgaria's territorial waters, which injured citizens of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, once again demonstrates Moscow's deliberate disregard for the lives of civilians and the safety of shipping in the Black Sea," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

He also called on international partners to increase pressure on Russia.