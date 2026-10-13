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Plane at Nuremberg airport sends hijacking signal

1news Staff17:05 - Today
Plane at Nuremberg airport sends hijacking signal

A plane that landed at Nuremberg airport in Germany sent a signal indicating the aircraft had been hijacked. At the same time, the pilot did not make radio contact, Bavarian police reported.

Earlier, an emergency was declared at the airport because of a flight arriving from the Greek island of Corfu.

According to the newspaper Bild, the aircraft belongs to the airline Corendon Airlines. Before landing, the aircraft was escorted by Eurofighter jets.

Source: TASS

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