Azerbaijan rises one position in the UEFA ranking

Azerbaijan has risen one position in the UEFA ranking.

As 1news.az reports, this was aided by Sabah's 2-0 victory over the Czech side Slavia in the second round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The victory brought Azerbaijan an additional 0.500 points in its ranking coefficient. Azerbaijan (24.187) currently occupies 24th place in the ranking. Israel (24.125) is in 25th position, while Ukraine (24.337) is in 23rd place.

Recall that England (104.019) leads the UEFA ranking.