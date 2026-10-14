 State service reports cyberattack on Azerbaijan's information resources | 1news.az
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State service reports cyberattack on Azerbaijan's information resources

1news Staff09:40 - Today
State service reports cyberattack on Azerbaijan's information resources

More than 100 government domains of Azerbaijan have come under a cyberattack by a foreign hacker group.

As 1news.az reports citing the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, malicious activity against the state information infrastructure was recorded on October 13 starting at approximately 10:00 p.m.

As a result of the attack, disruptions occurred in the operation of the internet resources of a number of state agencies.

"Thanks to the technical measures taken, the consequences of the cyberattack were contained, and stable operation of the websites was ensured. Measures to ensure the cybersecurity of state information resources are currently continuing," the State Service said in its statement.

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