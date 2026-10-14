Barcelona's coach locked in a room

Hansi Flick, the head coach of Spain's Barcelona, found himself locked in one of the stadium's rooms after the second-round match of the Champions League league phase against Turkey's Galatasaray.

As reported by The Athletic journalist Pol Ballus, the German specialist was unable to arrive on time for the post-match press conference because he was locked inside the room. Stadium staff were unable to find the key for some time.

The game took place in Istanbul and ended in a 4-1 win for Barcelona. Russian midfielder Alexei Batrakov scored his debut goal for the hosts.

Barcelona have won both of their opening matches in the current Champions League campaign, while Galatasaray have suffered two consecutive defeats.